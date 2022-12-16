IIT-Mandi students get 249 job offers

Mandi, December 15
Dr Tushar Jain, Adviser, Career and Placement Cell of IIT-Mandi, said today that students had received 249 job offers from 88 companies during the phase 1 placement drive. An increase of 50 per cent in the number of job offers had been witnessed over the last year. This also included 70 pre-placement offers compared to 56 last year, an increase of 25 per cent.
Jain said, “The IIT-Mandi has also received 19 international offers from companies, including Rakuten, Accenture Japan, Denso and Nohara Holdings. Over 140 national and international firms hired students in multiple sectors and several job profiles are registered with the IIT for the phase 1 placement process, which will continue till December end.”
