IIT-Mandi to hold camp on robotics

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 24

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, will organise a summer camp on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN), Shimla.

A spokesperson for the IIT-Mandi said, “This summer camp, to be held in July this year, will give students an opportunity to learn robotics and AI, an ever-growing field with a hands-on experiment-based learning. As many as 100 students will get a chance to learn the fundamentals and carve out their imagination into real-life projects”.

“Registration is open for all students enrolled in classes XI and XII at recognised schools in Himachal Pradesh. Enrolments will be accepted through schools only. Individual applications will not be entertained,” he added.

“An entrance test based on Class XII-level math, physics and general aptitude will be conducted on May 1. Based on the results of the test, which will be announced in the last week of May, students will be selected for the camp. Those chosen will be invited for a complete training programme on the IIT-Mandi campus,” he said.