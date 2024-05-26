IIT-Mandi to host research fair

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 25

Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, has invited applications from researchers and scholars for a comprehensive multidisciplinary research and innovation fair, ‘Anusandhan 2.0’, scheduled to be held from June 18, 19. The two-day event will convene scholars, researchers and industry experts from all IITs to present and discuss groundbreaking ideas and innovations.

Researchers and scholars have been invited to participate in paper presentations, poster proposals and interactive sessions under the theme: ‘Interdisciplinary Research: Goals for Sustainable Future’. Interested participants can submit their abstracts or full-length papers at the link: https://scri.iitmandi.ac.in/anusandhan-main/home.html

The last date for abstract submission is June 5 with the final registration deadline set for June 7. Authors of accepted papers must submit their full-length camera-ready versions by June 15.

A spokesman of IIT-Mandi said that ‘Anusandhan 2.0’ will cover a diverse range of fields, including engineering & technology, basic sciences, medical sciences and management and humanities.

Dean of students Dr Hitesh Shrimali said, “Anusandhan 2.0 will be an exciting platform to spark technical creativity of the nation’s youth. Considering the broad theme of the fair, it will foster cross-disciplinary collaborations, bring new ideas and will serve as a testament to our potential to address complex societal challenges.” General chair of the fair Dr G Srikanth Reddy said, “Anusandhan 2.0 brings in a great diversity by including a wide spectrum of research areas.”

Anusandhan 2.0 anticipates featuring over 20 distinguished speakers, including three keynote speakers, including CSIR-CBRI Director Ramancharla Pradeep Kumar, MNNIT Allahabad Director Rama Shankar Verma, MNIT Jaipur Director N P Padhy, IIT-Kanpur Professor Animesh Biswas and Prof Arup Kumar Das, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, IIT-Roorkee.

