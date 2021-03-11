IIT-Mandi uses AI tools for waste water mgmt

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 10

Researchers at the IIT, Mandi, used artificial intelligence-enhanced operation research tools to select waste water management methods that meet the socio-economic needs specific to places and environments.

Dr Satvasheel Powar, IIT, Mandi, said, “We have used a set of methods called Multi-Criteria Decision-Making that combines alternative decisions with quantitative and qualitative results in compact solutions.”