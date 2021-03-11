IIT-Mandi uses AI tools for waste water mgmt

Mandi, August 10
Researchers at the IIT, Mandi, used artificial intelligence-enhanced operation research tools to select waste water management methods that meet the socio-economic needs specific to places and environments.
Dr Satvasheel Powar, IIT, Mandi, said, “We have used a set of methods called Multi-Criteria Decision-Making that combines alternative decisions with quantitative and qualitative results in compact solutions.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...