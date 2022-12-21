IIT's Dr Baskar is global researchers' network member

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 20

Dr Baskar Bakthavachalu, a faculty member at Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, has been selected as a new member to join the EMBO Global Investigator Network.

A spokesperson for the IIT-Mandi said the organisation welcomed eight new members to the network. Young group leaders, who have set up laboratories in Chile, India, Singapore and Taiwan, will receive financial support and access to a range of training and networking activities from January, 2023.

“The EMBO Global Investigator Award is a prestigious recognition for young group leaders working in life sciences. Dr Baskar’s group is interested in understanding the cellular mechanisms in neuro-degenerative diseases,” he added.