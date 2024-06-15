Illegal encroachments Bane of Kullu-Manali NH

DESPITE the authorities concerned removing encroachments along the Kullu-Manali National Highway regularly, temporary kiosks keep popping up, especially during the tourist season. These temporary vends lead to traffic jams because tourists stop their vehicles there indiscriminately. Buyers park their vehicles on the roadside, creating bottlenecks. The encroachers are undeterred due to the lack of strict action against their illegal activities. The authorities concerned must take steps to end this nuisance. Sunil, Patlikul

Manikaran bus stand proposal hangs fire for 2 decades

THE proposal to build a new bus stand at the famous tourist and pilgrimage spot Manikaran has been hanging fire for nearly two decades now. The plan to construct a multi-storey, modern bus station that would provide basic facilities to visitors remains only on paper. Tourists arriving at the existing bus stand do not find even clean toilets, which leaves a terrible impression on their mind. The valley’s businessmen have been urging the authorities concerned to make at least the basic facilities available at the bus stand for many years, but to no avail. Devanand, Manikaran

What our readers say

