Illegal mining behind flood-like situation in Kangra area: Pathania

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, JULY 19

Former minister Rakesh Pathania alleged that rampant illegal mining in mand area was responsible for the prevailing flood-like condition in the panchayat and if the state government doesn’t take a serious note around 15 surrounding panchayats will come under constant flood water threat in future. Pathania visited the flood-affected Riyali gram panchayat of mand area in Fatehpur sub division in Kangra district today.

He said that the mining mafia active in the inter-state border areas in lower Kangra hill had been emboldened after the Congress government came to power in the state. Government authorities had failed to check unabated illegal mining even during monsoon season when mandatory all mining activities were banned.

“Banned JCBs and poclain machines of stone crusher units have been engaged in illegal mining activities in the whole inter-state border area in lower Kangra district and the authorities responsible for checking the gross violation of mining rules have turned a blind eye to the problem,” he lamented.

He said illegal mining was not only playing havoc with environment, but also making the lives of people miserable in lower Kanga.

He said that most of the paddy grown on the agricultural land in the mand area had been damaged due to floodwater. “Some people were evacuated from the Beas floodwater at Riyali gram panchayat on Tuesday by the administration but no arrangements for their shelter and food have been made. The BJP will provide tents and food to the affected people if the administration doesn’t make any arrangements for them within 24 hours,” he said.

Pathania said he was visiting the flood-affected areas in Fatehpur Assembly constituency following the direction of the party high command. He alleged the local Congress leaders were not serious about the plight of the flood-affected people of mand area in Fatehpur.

