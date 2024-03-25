Illegal mining sites raided in Baijnath

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 24

A team of the state Forest Department raided illegal mining sites in Sansali and Bhatwali khuds of the Baijnath subdivision on Friday night. While forest land has been destroyed due to illegal mining in the area, a number of natural water sources, too, have dried up.

As per reports, the Forest Department had kept the raid secret and did not even ask the local police or Mining Department to join the operation, which started at midnight and ended in the morning.

The Forest Department seized tractor-trailers involved in illegal mining from the two tributaries of the Beas.

A Forest Department official told the media that Rs 40,000 fine was imposed on the offenders. He said he had told the officials to launch a crackdown on the mining mafia operating in different rivulets and forest land of Baijnath. The state government has banned mining in the region following the orders of the Himachal High Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT), but the illegal practice is going on.

#Illegal Mining #Palampur