Illegal mining to be major poll plank in Kangra valley

Palampur, February 11

Illegal and unscientific mining going on in the rivers and rivulets of the Kangra valley is likely to be an election issue in the Assembly elections due later this year. Panchayats, environment bodies and local NGOs are opposing illegal mining in Jaisinghpur and Sulaha areas.

They have threatened to boycott political parties having links with the mafia and those responsible for encouraging illegal quarrying. Also, those helping the mafia in getting permission for the installation of stone crushers etc will be boycotted, they say.

In a midnight raid on the mafia last week, 18 vehicles were seized and 22 persons were arrested. Rivers like Neugal and Beas are the worst affected, despite the fact that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a complete ban on mining in these rivers.

An Executive Engineer of the IPH Department admits that illegal mining is posing a serious threat to several irrigation and drinking water supply schemes in Palampur and Thural divisions. The 400-year-old Kirpal Chand Kuhal, originating from the Neugal, which feeds over 30 panchayats comprising hundreds of villages of Palampur, Bhawarna and Daroh blocks, is in danger because of continuous mining in the catchment areas of the Neugal near the Kandi bridge.

Quarrying has also resulted in large-scale deforestation, landslides and flash floods. Also, hundreds of villagers in Jaisinghpur are suffering pulmonary diseases because of the large-scale pollution caused by the stone crushers in the area.

Ravinder Ravi Dhiman, Jaisinghpur MLA, says that he had taken up the issue at the government level but in vain. He threatened to resort to action if the state agencies fail to act against the mafia in Jaisinghpur and Thural areas. As long as he remains the MLA, he will not allow any new mining lease or installation of a new stone crusher in Jaisinghpur, he adds.

