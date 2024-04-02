Illegal parking menace

PEDESTRIAN paths are constructed for the convenience of the public. However, vehicle owners have been parking their cars and bikes on the pedestrian path along the road between New Shimla and Vikasnagar. The vehicles take up the entire path, leaving no space for pedestrians to cross through. The police must challan such vehicle owners and ensure that there is ample space on such paths for pedestrians to cross through. Anju Sharma, Shimla

Rash driving endangers pedestrians’ lives

THE Shimla district administration opened up the road between Boileauganj and the Vidhan Sabha for the smooth flow of traffic. However, since there is no speed limit, it has become very difficult for pedestrians to cross this stretch amid speeding vehicles. There are no pedestrian paths along this road, making it unsafe for those walking in the area. The police must keep a check on this menace and penalise the defaulters. Rajneesh, Shimla

Garbage dumped in drinking water stream

DUE to the lack of a proper dumping site, garbage is being dumped in the stream in Karsog, contaminating the water. Since the water from this stream is used for drinking, this practice has raised concerns about the spread of diseases in the nearby residential areas. The administration should take stock of this matter and ensure that garbage is disposed of through proper channels. Aniket, Karsog

#Shimla