Illegal parking menace

PEDESTRIAN paths are constructed for the convenience of the public. However, vehicle owners have been parking their cars and bikes on the pedestrian path along the road between New Shimla and Vikasnagar. The vehicles take up the entire path, leaving no space for pedestrians to cross through. The police must challan such vehicle owners and ensure that there is ample space on such paths for pedestrians to cross through. Anju Sharma, Shimla
Rash driving endangers pedestrians’ lives
THE Shimla district administration opened up the road between Boileauganj and the Vidhan Sabha for the smooth flow of traffic. However, since there is no speed limit, it has become very difficult for pedestrians to cross this stretch amid speeding vehicles. There are no pedestrian paths along this road, making it unsafe for those walking in the area. The police must keep a check on this menace and penalise the defaulters. Rajneesh, Shimla
Garbage dumped in drinking water stream
DUE to the lack of a proper dumping site, garbage is being dumped in the stream in Karsog, contaminating the water. Since the water from this stream is used for drinking, this practice has raised concerns about the spread of diseases in the nearby residential areas. The administration should take stock of this matter and ensure that garbage is disposed of through proper channels. Aniket, Karsog
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...
North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea
There are concerns that North Korea could further dial up pr...