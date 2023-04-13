Illegal retaining walls in Kufri forest area demolished

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 12

Taking prompt action, the Forest Department today dismantled the retaining walls in the reserve forest in Kufri.

“Retaining walls were being constructed along the path in the forest to create parking space for horses. As per the law, the department demolished the retaining walls today,” said Rajiv Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

The department swung into action after a vernacular daily reported that a road had been constructed through the jungle and now retaining walls were being built. “We have taken immediate action by dismantling the retaining walls. Further action will be taken as per the Indian Forest Act,” said Kumar.

DFO Theog Manish Pawari said that a complaint had been registered for constructing the retaining walls in the forest. “The track through the forest hasn’t been constructed lately. We will check the papers to assess since when this track is there in the forest,” he said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), while entertaining an application claiming degradation of environment at Kufri, formed a four-member committee to apprise it of the factual position at the famous hill station.

The committee comprising the Divisional Forest Officer, Shimla; the Regional Officer, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Chandigarh; an official from the State Pollution Control Board and the Shimla District Magistrate, had been directed to submit a report within two months.

Apart from blaming the uncontrolled movement of horse for damage to flora and fauna in the area, the petitioner had also complained of an illegal road being constructed in the forest.

A retired forest official said that as per Section 26 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, any person found trespassing or pastures cattle in the reserved forest can be sentenced to prison up to six month, or fine, or both.

Environmental degradation