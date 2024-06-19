Implement plans effectively, Chamba DC urges officials

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 18

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repswal directed the Deputy Director of Elementary Education to send a request letter, along with a detailed action plan to all district officials to ensure effective implementation of the Apna Vidyalaya Yojana in the district. He was speaking at the weekly review meeting, where he assessed the progress of various developmental works under different departmental schemes.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed all district officials, especially those from primary, secondary schools, and Anganwadi centres, to visit the institutions and engage with the students to encourage and motivate them. He also emphasised on prioritising disaster mitigation activities.

During the review of the progress on the upgradation of the famous Khajjiar-Chamba tourist route, departmental officials informed that the construction work would be completed by March 2025. The Deputy Commissioner provided necessary directives to the District Tourism Development Officer for the establishment of a hydroelectric museum in the district. The tourism development officer reported that the departmental process is progressing with stakeholder departments for the museum’s establishment.

Repswal also directed the District Revenue Officer and the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council to identify a suitable site near Chamba city for solid waste management. Reviewing the progress of the gaushala construction at Manjir, he instructed the Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry to initiate the tender process for its operation.

Repaswal also issued instructions to the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department, Chief Medical Officer, District Panchayat Officer, and Executive Officer of the Municipal Council to take necessary actions during the monsoon season.

The meeting included detailed discussions ongoing 28 different projects, including the Sheep Breeding Farm in Bhanota, Catch the Rain campaign, heliport construction, Good Governance Index, One District One Product initiative, and the construction of the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College’s Sarol campus and the Nursing College building.

