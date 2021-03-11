Implement UGC 7th pay scales, say Himachal teachers

Mandi, May 1
Dr Ram Lal Sharma, general secretary of HP Government College Teachers Association said that the state government should implement UGC 7th pay scales for college and university teachers in Himachal without any delay.
Around 200 college teachers across the state gathered at Vallabh College, Mandi, today to chalk out a strategy and seek implementation of UGC 7th pay scales in Himachal.
Addressing a press conference here today, Sharma said, “As many as 27 states of the country had implemented the scales in 2018. It is only in Himachal that we are not getting 7th UGC pay scales,” he remarked.
“Due to non-implementation of UGC pay scales to college and university teachers, they are feeling frustrated. It is our right to get our dues on time,” said Sharma.
