Import duty reduction on Washington Apple detrimental to apple growers' interest: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, June 26
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday criticised the Centre's decision to reduce the import duty on Washington Apple and said it was detrimental to the interests of apple growers who were persistently demanding a hike in import duty from 70 to 100 per cent.
Recently, the Union government reduced the import duty on Washington Apple from 70 to 50 per cent.
"Instead of increasing the import duty, the Central Government has reduced the import duty on Washington Apple by 20 per cent which was against the interests of apple growers and would affect the apple economy," he said in a statement issued here.
Appealing to the Central government to reconsider its decision in the interests of the apple growers, Sukhu reminded that during 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to increase the import duty on foreign apples.
The Prime Minister had stated that five per cent apple concentrate would be blended in all types of cold drinks, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
We will never let the sanctity of our borders be violated: Rajnath Singh
Says India wants to resolve border issue with China peaceful...
Chandigarh-Manali highway reopens after 20 hours, traffic restored for all vehicles
Hundreds of tourists travelling towards the Kullu-Manali des...
Pakistani Army sacks 3 officers, including Lt Gen, for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence
Imran Khan’s party workers had vandalised over 20 military i...
India summons Pakistani diplomat over attacks on Sikh community members
Asked the authorities to investigate the case with sincerity...
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Manipur
Sources say the meeting takes place after Union Home Ministe...