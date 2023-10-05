Impound unlisted tractors engaged in illegal mining: DC

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 4

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan yesterday directed the departments concerned to confiscate tractors running without registration, as these were usually used for illegal mining.

He said the roads being used for illegal mining should be closed immediately.

He reviewed initiatives being taken to curb illegal mining. He said strict legal action would be taken against people involved in the illegal activity. He directed the officials concerned take necessary steps for effective monitoring of mining activities.

General Manager, Industries, and Mining Officer Chander Bhushan said the Mining Department had issued 298 challans and collected Rs 11.71 lakh as fine in the past six months.

