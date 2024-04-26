Improve facilities for pupils in Law Dept of Himachal Pradesh University: ABVP

Shimla, April 25
The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded better facilities for the students of the Department of Laws.
A delegation of ABVP here today met the Dean and Chairman of Department of Laws and apprised him of the various demands of the students — including a lift facility for persons with disabilities, new furniture in the classrooms, new books in the library and drinking water facilities.
The Dean assured them that their demands would be met soon.
ABVP HPU law department unit president Akshay Thakur said the student body had been meeting with the Dean for a long time regarding some of the demands.
Due to the increase in the crowd of students in the Central Library, students were facing problems, he added, stating that old books in the Law Department’s library had not been updated.
Thakur said students were facing problems due to the old furniture in the classrooms.
“We hope that the Law Department administration will fulfill these demands as soon as possible,” he added.
The ABVP also warned the administration of a mass movement against them if the demands are not fulfilled soon.
