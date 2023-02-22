Improve telecom services in rural Mandi: Pratibha Singh

Mandi, February 21
The first meeting of the Mandi Telecom Advisory Committee (TAC) for the year 2022-23 was organized here today under the chairmanship of TAP Chairperson and MP Pratibha Singh. The committee reviewed the telecom services in the district. The MP instructed the officials of the BSNL to strengthen telecom services in the remote and rural areas of the district. She said they should make every possible effort for the smooth operation of BSNL services in rural areas.
