Improving NAAC grading a big challenge, says Vice Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

Improvement in National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading and implementation of New Education Policy are the biggest challenges, said Vice Chancellor Central University Prof Sat Prakash Bansal who has been assigned additional charge of VC, Himachal Pradesh University

Listing his priorities after taking charge as Vice Chancellor, HPU, Bansal said that efforts would be made to improve the NAAC grading from A to A+ and Self-Study Report (SSR) would be submitted soon for third party evaluation paving way for inspection by the NAAC team.

The Central University is the leading university in the country having implemented 60 per cent modules of the New Education Policy 2020. The NEP would be implemented in HPU from 2022-23 session, he said and added that vision 2030 of the university would also be prepared.

Multi-entry and exit system would be in place and focus would be on holistic development of the students with a job-oriented curriculum with theory and practical ratio of 60:40 or 50:50, he said while interacting with the media persons.

Certificate would be given to students leaving after one year of the course, diploma in two years, degree in three and degree with honours/research after four years and it would be ensured that students leaving even after one year possess six months skills, he added.

Multi-disciplinary approach is the need of the hour and value-added courses would be added. It would be compulsory for students and faculty of Sanskrit and foreign languages to speak in the chosen course language so that they could converse and communicate well.

Referring to the problem in Enterprise Resource Planning system resulting in delay in declaration of the results, he said faults would be rectified and a portal created for students, parents and teachers interaction so that the parents are aware of the progress of their wards.

Professor SP Bansal was former Vice chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur; Maharaja Agrasen University, Solan and Indira Gandhi University, Rewari.