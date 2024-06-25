In 30 schools of Himachal Pradesh, not even single student cleared Class X Board examination

Tribune News Service

As many as 30 schools affiliated to Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education have recorded zero per cent result in the Class X board examination this year. Besides, the result in 116 schools has been less than 25 per cent.

“We are seeking explanation from the teachers working in these schools for such a poor result,” said Ashish Kohli, Director, Elementary Education. “If not a single student has been able to clear the Class X board exam from these schools, there is something seriously wrong somewhere. The explanation will be sought from all schools where the result has been less than 25 per cent,” Kohli added.

The Department of Higher Education is collecting data about the schools where the result in Class XII board examination has been less than 25 per cent. “We have sought result from the board and from the field as well. We have a provision for action against the teachers concerned, especially in the case of repeated below par result,” said Amarjeet Sharma, Director, Higher Education.

According to Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary, Education, major reasons in some schools for poor results could be the non-availability of teachers for reasons like transfers or retirement, lack of monitoring and the provision of promoting every student up to Class VIII. “After mandatory promotion up to upper primary classes, some students struggle to cope with the pressure of exams,” said a school teacher. In the case of a transfer or retirement, many a time the new teacher does not join immediately and the students suffer.

However, schools have fared poorly despite having all sanctioned posts of the teachers filled up. For instance, Government High School, Kacheri, in Kumarsain area of district Shimla, has nine teachers but none of the five students appearing in Class X board managed to pass the exam. “All these students did well in subjects other than mathematics. None of them could clear the mathematics paper,” said Surinder Pal, the school principal.

