In a first, 'natti' dance performed in Canada

Shimla, November 21

For the first time in history, ‘natti’ of Himachal Pradesh was performed in Canada at Parliament Hill in Ottawa by the Himachali Pravasi Global Association (HPGA) during celebration of Hindu Heritage Month, organisers said on Monday.

Sanjay Verma, High Commissioner of India to Canada, attended the event that was facilitated by Canadian MP Chandra Arya on Sunday.

‘Natti’, a folk dance, was performed by Shivani Rathod, Shikha Verma, Neha Sharma, Simran Singh, Priti Kalia, Vasundhra Bhardwaj, Punam Guleria, Ashish Guleria and Jatin Kalia.

Himachal-origin Bhagya Chander, Arun Chauhan, Vivek Nazar and Sunil Sharma conveyed thanks to Arya for organising the event.

Chandra, who is associated with the HPGA, Canada, told IANS over phone that the number of Indian students coming to Canada is increasing every year owing to excellent salary packages with several work opportunities after course completion.

“After pursuing a course, it will be easy for them to work in multinational companies. This will make it easier for them to become global citizens," he added.

The HPGA is a non-profit organisation with an aim to help the Himachal-based immigrants and students to understand the culture of the new country which they have chosen as their new home.

Also, it aims to promote Himachali and Indian culture and contribute to the development of the diaspora. — IANS

