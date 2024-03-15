Mandi: In a first, women from Chauhar rock Seri Manch

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 14

A women cultural troupe from the remote Chauhar valley of Mandi district regaled audience by their performance at Seri Manch during the International Shivratri Fair here yesterday.

It was for the first time since independence that the women cultural troupe from the valley got a chance to display their talent during the International Shivratri Fair, residents said.

Artistes from different states and abroad reach here to perform during the Shivratri fair. Performing at the big stage is an exhilarating yet challenging task for the budding artistes.

Dressed up in a traditional attire, the cultural troupe displayed their traditional folk dance and culture.

Subhash Thakur, a resident of Chauhar valley, said women played an important role in various social programmes organised by Mahila Mandals in their respective panchayats. It was not possible to eradicate social evils without the cooperation of women, he added.

“Mahila Mandal here is being run for many years by 45 women members of Khalyahal Panchayat, a remote area of Chauhar Valley,” he said.

Mahila Mandal pradhan Usha Devi and members Koshyalaya, Sonia, Khampi, Kanta Devi, Sarita Devi, Babita Devi and Deepika brought accolades to the valley by performing on the big stage of the international fair. They got a huge round of applause from the audience.

Performing under a drizzle, the women group performed Pahari Naati along with many Pahari songs. In Pahari Naati, they sang Aadat Badi Buri, Bottlea Piyun Khadi Khadi, Pattu Wali Ye Kamalue, Bhauva Rupiye Ho, encouraging the audience to dance on their songs.

Usha Devi, head of Mahila Mandal, thanked the district administration for providing them with the platform at the International Shivratri Fair for the first time.

