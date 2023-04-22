In Austria, Agnihotri meets CEOs of top ropeway firms

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

Himachal will explore the possibility of setting up eco-friendly road transportation and adopting ropeway solutions on the pattern of the Alpine region of Europe.

A delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri is currently on a seven-day visit to Austria and Switzerland for attending the Interalpine show. “These European nations are pioneers in the construction of ropeways and Himachal can take their help in setting up eco-friendly and modern ropeways,” said Agnihotri.

The Deputy Chief Minister held discussions with the CEOs of top ropeway companies to explore the possibility of setting up the latest road and ropeway transportation system in Himachal. He apprised them about the initiatives taken by the state government in adopting green and clean engine technology.

The delegation visited the Interalpine show at Innsbruck, where world’s top manufacturers of ropeways, avalanche control equipment and snow grooming machines were using the latest technology and innovations. Agnihotri said that as the geographic and climatic conditions of Himachal Pradesh were more or less similar to that of the Alpine region of Europe, an adaptable similar modern technique could prove to be a game changer.