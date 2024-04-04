 In Chamba, 68.4 pc gun holders deposit weapons : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • In Chamba, 68.4 pc gun holders deposit weapons

In Chamba, 68.4 pc gun holders deposit weapons

Lahaul-Spiti has highest compliance rate to ECI directive

In Chamba, 68.4 pc gun holders deposit weapons


Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 3

Even gun holders in the other parts seemingly remain hesitant, over 68% arms licence holders in Chamba had deposited their weapons at the police station or arms shops in accordance with the directives issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the local administration.

As per the data, 6,497 registered weapons in Chamba district of which 4,438 (68.4%) had been deposited as of April 1. As many as 2,046 weapons are yet to be deposited.

Police planning going door-to-door

  • The Chamba district police have urged the remaining firearm licence holders to deposit their weapons at earliest or face action
  • The police are planning to collect the weapons by going door-to-door if the gun holders don’t comply with the orders

Chamba’s compliance rate is third highest after Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur where 86% and 71.9% licence holders have deposited their weapons respectively and much higher than the 41.2% compliance rate in the state.

Statewide, out of 1,00,403 registered weapons, only 38,098 arms have been deposited so far while 58,838 were yet to be deposited.

The ECI has made it compulsory for licence holders to deposit their weapons in order to maintain law and order throughout the electoral process.

Soon after the Lok Sabha Elections were announced, the Chamba Deputy Commissioner had issued orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) imposing a ban on carrying firearms till the election process is over. Under the order, licence holders in the district were directed to deposit their weapons at the nearest police stations or at firearms shops. The orders will remain effective till June 6.

Meanwhile, statistics reveal that Kangra, the population-wise biggest district, has a total of 18,412 registered weapons. However, the compliance with the ECI directives is very poor as only 4,615 (25.1%) weapons have been deposited in the district while 13,797 licence holders are yet to comply with the orders.

In Shimla of 16,392 registered weapons, 7,864 weapons or 48% weapons have been deposited.

In Mandi, there were initially 12,490 registered weapons. However, authorities have canceled the licences of 3,237 firearms. Among the remaining 9,253 registered weapons, 52.1% have been deposited, totaling 3,270. This leaves 5,983 weapons yet to be deposited, according to the latest data.

The highest compliance rate, at 86%, is observed in Lahaul-Spiti, with 202 out of 241 licence holders depositing their firearms. Conversely, Hamirpur district exhibits the lowest compliance rate at 19.1%, with only 1,107 out of 5,741 licence holders depositing their weapons.

Those exempt

The directives, however, are not applicable to the security forces, central paramilitary forces, police, home guard personnel, registered players of the National Rifle Association and security personnel working in the private and public sectors.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Lahaul and Spiti


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal can't claim immunity from arrest, says ED; Delhi High Court reserves verdict

3
India

Missing Kerala man, wife, another woman found dead mysteriously in Arunachal Pradesh hotel

4
Delhi

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

5
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

6
Delhi

Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

7
India

Delhi High Court grants divorce to Kunal Kapur on grounds of cruelty; chef had accused wife of ‘never respecting his parents and humiliating him’

8
Delhi

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

9
Haryana

Punjab-Haryana border reopens after 43 days

10
Entertainment

Had to unlearn a few things as musician, says Diljit Dosanjh on playing Chamkila

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT

Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT

Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...

Delhi High Court reserves order on Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

Delhi High Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

Shun double standards in countering terrorism: NSA Ajit Doval at SCO meeting

Shun double standards in countering terrorism: NSA Ajit Doval at SCO meeting

Rahul Gandhi files papers, so does ‘ally’ CPI’s Annie Raja

Rahul Gandhi files papers, so does ‘ally’ CPI’s Annie Raja

Congress holds grand roadshow in Wayanad | No INDIA bloc sea...

WB raises India’s GDP forecast to 7.5% for FY24 but flags job scarcity

West Bengal raises India’s GDP forecast to 7.5% for FY24 but flags job scarcity


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

First time since 1996, SAD, BJP to take on each other in Amritsar

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

INDIA VOTES 2024: Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers

INDIA VOTES 2024: Traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

MC drops double fee plan for outside vehicles

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Provide travel itinerary, keep location on, court tells MP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s health deteriorating, says AAP; Tihar Jail refutes claim

Delhi High Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

AAP announces fast on Sunday against party supremo’s arrest

EPFO writes to police

EPFO writes to police

Rinku, Angural get ‘Y’ security cover

7 persons rounded up in Phagwara

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, set to roll out Vande Metro coach prototype by month-end

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies