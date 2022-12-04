 In clean air survey, Nalagarh & Sundernagar among top three : The Tribune India

In clean air survey, Nalagarh & Sundernagar among top three

State’s AQI improves from 81 to 61 in four years

In clean air survey, Nalagarh & Sundernagar among top three

Sundernagar has been ranked second in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan-2022. Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 3

Residents could be inhaling cleaner air as the air quality index (AQI) of Himachal has improved from 81 to 61 over the past four years, besides Sundernagar and Nalagarh being ranked second and third, respectively, in the latest Swachh Vayu Survekshan-2022.

Multi-pronged strategy

  • The state adopted a multi-pronged strategy by involving all stakeholder depts and prepared an action plan for mitigation of air pollution in all non-attainment cities and towns (NAC/Ts)
  • Effective periodic review of Air Quality Monitoring Committee’s action plan and efforts of the State Pollution Control Board as well as efforts at the city level have led to over 40 per cent reduction in PM10 concentration

The improvement in the air quality since 2017 is being attributed to the effective enforcement of pollution control and environmental laws by the State Pollution Control Board. Seven cities Baddi, Damtal, Kala Amb, Nalagarh, Paonta Sahib, Parwanoo and Sundernagar, majorly industrial town, had been placed in the non-attainment cities and towns categories (NAC/Ts) with high particulate matter, leading to poor air quality.

Now, Sundernagar and Nalagarh will be excluded from the list of NAC/Ts as the two have got the second and third ranking in terms of the cities which have improved their air quality levels. The award was received by Manoj Chauhan, Chief Scientific Officer, State Pollution Control Board.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, conferred the awards under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). A cash award of Rs 25 lakh and 12.50 lakh were awarded to Sundernagar and Nalagarh.

Apoorv Devgan, Member Secretary, Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, said the problem to tackle was higher concentration of PM 10 in the ambient environment which had led to the categorisation of these seven cities/towns under the category of non-attainment.

“The state has adopted a multi-pronged strategy by involving all stakeholder departments and prepared an action plan for mitigation the air pollution in all NAC/Ts,” said Devgan. The board has upgraded the air monitoring capability in all NAC/Ts along with effective periodic review in the implementation of the action plan by the Air Quality Monitoring Committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Environment, Science and Technology).

He said the efforts of the State Pollution Control Board as well as city-level implementation committee, headed by the District Magistrates, had been succeeded in the reduction of more than 40 per cent PM10 concentration in the ambient environment.

The Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in 2018 for the containment of air quality in 131 NAC/Ts in India. Various components of the action plan include containment of vehicular emissions, suppression of road dust and other fugitive emissions, control of air pollution from bio-mass burning, construction and demolition activities and industrial air pollution.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

2
Punjab

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

3
Entertainment

Indian-origin Canadian influencer and TikTok star Megha Thakur dies

4
Nation

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

5
Haryana

Gangster Ankit Rana who operated extortion rackets in Punjab and Haryana arrested

6
Trending

Video: Korean YouTuber has lunch with 'two Indian heroes' who 'saved' her during Mumbai incident

7
J & K

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

8
Brand Connect

Super Slim Keto Gummies Review 2023: Does Super Slim Keto Work? Or Is It A Scam? Updated Canada & US Report!

9
Nation

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak's new Army chief Asif Munir

10
Nation

Plans on IAC II put on hold for now; examining option of repeat order of INS Vikrant: Navy Chief Admiral Kumar

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Monitoring Chinese presence in Indian Ocean: Navy Chief

Monitoring Chinese presence in Indian Ocean: Navy Chief

Navy Day: Looking to procure long-range drones, says Admiral

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...

Guj polling tomorrow, EC flags urban apathy

Gujarat polling tomorrow, EC flags urban apathy

Ph-2 Asks voters to turn out in large numbers

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

20 held captive at illegal rehab freed

20 held captive at illegal rehab freed

Centre sealed | 10 staffers detained | Owner absconds


Cities

View All

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Stretch of problems: Poor management to blame for jams from Amritsar Railway Station Road to Bhandari Bridge

Tangled Mess: Risking life, vendors operating under transformers in Amritsar

Amritsar MC asked to remove roadside encroachments

No trace of gangster who fled from court

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Spurious Drugs: No FIR yet, onus on Chandigarh drug authority, says PGI

Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Chandigarh: Triangular Mayoral polls on the cards

Main shooter of Bhupi Rana gang held at Barwala

Delhi set for high-stakes civic elections today

Delhi set for high-stakes civic elections today

Man shot dead by two assailants

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of ‘chaos and freebies’: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

Jai Inder Kaur appointed BJP state vice-president

Truck with 250 cartons of liquor impounded in Fatehgarh Sahib

Property dealer booked for encroachment on govt land

Chupki college girls emerge volleyball champs