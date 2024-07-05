In fight against drugs, Una emerges best in country

Our Correspondent

Una, July 4

Una district has received the ‘Best Performing District Award’ from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for ‘Prevention of drug and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking’ for the financial year 2023-24. Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal received the award from Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi recently.

According to a press release, the NCPCR and Narcotics Control Bureau had initiated the ‘Ek Yudh Nashe ke Virudh’ campaign, aimed at spreading awareness against drug abuse in schools, colleges and public.

Lal said the ‘Nasha Mukt Una’ campaign was undertaken in the district and joint action plans were activated at the school and college levels.

The DC said skill development and motivational camps were organised in educational institutions, involving over 26,000 students and 247 teachers. Besides, he said district-level officers participated in the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, reaching out to almost one lakh households for creating awareness regarding the increasing incidents of drug abuse among youth.

Lal hailed the efforts of the Child Protection, Mother and Child Development and all other departments and said they would continue the good work to help eradicate the social evil of drug abuse.

