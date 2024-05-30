 In high-octane Mandi battle, it’s all about legacy versus transition : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • In high-octane Mandi battle, it’s all about legacy versus transition

In high-octane Mandi battle, it’s all about legacy versus transition

Congress’s Vikramaditya banks on initiatives taken by late father | Kangana’s narrative centres around PM & saffron blueprint for development

In high-octane Mandi battle, it’s all about legacy versus transition

BJP nominee Kangana Ranaut and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh.



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 29

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a high-octane contest between Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh and BJP nominee Kangana Ranaut. Locked in a vitriolic campaign, both are attracting maximum eyeballs, especially due to the presence of the Bollywood star who is aspiring for a bigger role in politics.

The electoral battle is not merely a contest between two individuals, but a clash of ideologies and development narratives. While Vikramaditya has a huge political legacy to bank on with his father late Virbhadra Singh remaining six-time CM and three-time MP from Mandi, Kangana, a novice in politics, has been chosen by the BJP top brass. The state party leadership is toiling hard for her success.

The decision the voters make on the polling day will determine whether people trust a film star more than a tried and tested leader, amid skepticism on her accessibility and being a full-time ‘neta.’ Even as Kangana is drawing huge crowds, the poll outcome will indicate whether this translates into votes or she is valued more for the glamour quotient.

With state Congress president Pratibha Singh wresting the Mandi Lok Sabha seat from the BJP by a slender margin of 8,766 votes in the 2021 bypoll, the contest this time could also be very close. Political pundits, who predicted of the BJP having a cakewalk with the candidature of Kangana, have been compelled to rethink, considering the tactical campaign by Vikramaditya, which gives a glimpse of his father’s political acumen.

Vikramaditya’s strategy hinges on highlighting the developmental initiatives taken by his father, whose legacy looms large in every nook and corner of not just Mandi, but the entire state. The emotional connect that the ‘Raja’ had with people is clearly giving Vikramaditya dividend as he is perceived to be the torchbearer of his father’s vision and legacy.

He is also relying on the 15-month report card of the HP Government, especially the relief and rescue work done after the rain disaster last year.

In a stark contrast, Kangana brings to the fore a different narrative, which is centered around the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the achievements of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who is working overtime to ensure her victory. The BJP’s blueprint for the constituency encompasses a spectrum of initiatives, ranging from infrastructure development to employment generation.

Kangana has tried to evoke local sympathy by projecting herself as ‘Mandi ki beti’ who faced “derogatory” remarks from Congress leaders. However, the fact remains that had it not been for the candidature of Vikramaditya, the going could have been far easier for her.

The fact that Vikramaditya, a two-time MLA and Public Works Minister in the Sukhu government, had spearheaded the election campaign of his mother Pratibha Singh, in the 2021 bypoll, gives him a clear edge as he is familiar with the issues, areas and has a team of dedicated party workers. In fact, Pratibha’s victory in the bypoll set the stage for the Congress to bounce back in the 2022 Assembly poll, despite the BJP being in power in Himachal. For Kangana, it is an opportunity to consolidate the BJP, leveraging the popularity of Modi’s leadership and promise of ushering in development, considering her close ties with the party’s central leadership.

Although Mandi has been a stronghold of the Congress, which won 11 of the last 19 elections, but this time it is advantage BJP which has 12 sitting MLAs in the 17 Assembly seats that are part of the Mandi LS constituency.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Bollywood #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

2
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

3
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

4
Delhi

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

5
India

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

6
Lok Sabha Elections

PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ within 6 months post June 4

7
Ludhiana

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

8
Trending

‘Fake’ AI phone call between Swati Maliwal, Dhruv Rathee goes insanely viral

9
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Despite Amritpal Singh, Punjab voters lean towards mainstream

10
India

PM Modi’s 48-hour meditation trip violates poll code, claims Congress; urges Election Commission to stop its telecast

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...

Setback for Kejri, SC refuses to list plea for bail extension

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension

Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Jt Director

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director

Probe agency has over 30 such posts


Cities

View All

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Firing on Congress leader: No clue on attackers yet

Come out and vote, don’t let the heat get to you, poll body tells people

Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Voters raise concern over Amritsar’s poor public transport system

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

INDIA VOTES 2024: Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain, says Kejri

Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Double Delhi whammy: Heat is on & taps go dry

Delhi burns at 52.9°C

L-G letter meant to defame Delhi govt: Health minister

Delhi govt did not anticipate water crisis: BJP

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

VB arrests ex-panchayat member with Rs 1.4L bribe

Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

SAD candidate booked for violating poll code