In Himachal, 1.31 lakh claims of construction workers pending

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 30

Over 1.3 lakh construction workers registered with the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board have been awaiting the settlement of their claims under various social schemes for the past more than six months.

According to information secured under the RTI Act, 1,31,683 applications (till March 28, 2023), with claims worth about Rs 300 crore, are pending. Of these, 1,17,778 applications pertain to educational assistance, 8,115 for marriage, 3,141 for maternity benefits, 1,949 for medical assistance, 343 over death in family, 241 for differently abled members and 116 for housing grants. About 5 lakh workers are registered with the Board, which has funds worth Rs 700 crore.

Ravinder Singh Ravi, general secretary of Bhavan and Kamgar Sangh, an NGO, alleged that the Board had failed to hold regular meetings to clear applications. “A few officials at the helm of affairs in the Board are denying the poor their due,” he said.

Himachal Minister for Industries and Labour Harshwardhan Chauhan said most of the claims might have been left unsettled by the previous BJP regime. He said a Board meeting would be conducted soon to clear the “genuine” claims.

The Buildings and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act was adopted in Himachal Pradesh in 1996. Under this, the welfare Board was formed, which works under the chairmanship of the Minister for Labour. The workers are allowed up to Rs 30,000 health insurance, Rs 70,000 accidental death insurance, Rs 10,000 maternity benefit to female construction workers and Rs 500 monthly pension to workers who remain enrolled under the scheme continuously for a period of three years after attaining the age of 60 years. Besides, the workers can also get interest-free loan of Rs 50,000 for building a house.

As per the Act, the state government levies 1 per cent cess on all constructions above Rs 10 lakh in the state. Over the last three years, the government has collected cess worth more than Rs 100 crore.