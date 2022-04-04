In Himachal Pradesh, Bhagavad Gita to be taught to Class IX-XII pupils

Mandi, April 3

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur has said Bhagavad Gita will be taught as a subject to the students of Class IX to XII from this session.

He said the aim was to make the students aware of their culture and give them a moral boost. “Gita will be taught in schools in Sanskrit and Hindi languages. Besides, Sanskrit will be introduced for students of Class III onwards,” he said.

The minister was at Padhar in Mandi district to preside over a Jan Manch and hear public grievances. He directed the officials to resolve the issues on priority. He said through Jan Manch programme, the state government had given a powerful platform to the public to air their grievances so that these were resolved at the earliest. — TNS