In Himachal Pradesh, political ambition 'thicker' than blood

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 20

Political ambitions seem to have got the better of some aspirants in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections where siblings and blood relations are engaged in a bitter fight for electoral supremacy, overriding familial ties.

Sister vs brother, father vs son Dharampur: Minister Mahender Singh’s daughter Vandana rebels as BJP allots ticket to her brother Rajat Solan: Sitting MLA Dhani Ram Shandil (Congress) faces son-in-law Dr Rajesh Kashyap (BJP) Kullu: BJP nominee Maheshwar Singh’s son Hiteshwar likely to contest as Independent from Banjar

It is Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh, an eight-time MLA from Dharampur in Mandi, who is going through the worst. His daughter Vandana Guleria, a zila parishad member, has revolted against her father’s decision to hand over his political legacy to her brother Rajat Thakur, who has been given the BJP ticket.

In her instant reaction to Rajat being declared the candidate, Vandana took to social media to remark, ‘“Delhi se ticket mil sakti hai, vote nahin’ (nepotism can get you the ticket, but not votes).” She even questioned the practice of girls being expected to always make the “sacrifice”, triggering a debate on social media on the issue. Efforts are on by Mahender Singh to placate her amidst speculation that she could even jump into the arena to take on her brother.

A similar predicament has gripped the family of former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state ex-president Maheshwar Singh, the scion of the Kullu royal family. Though Maheshwar has been given the BJP ticket from Kullu (Sadar), this has dashed his son Hiteshwar Singh’s dreams of contesting the poll from adjoining Banjar segment. As per the BJP’s norm of “one family, one ticket”, Hiteshwar was convinced by his father not to stake claim for the ticket. An enraged Hiteshwar, under pressure from his supporters, has decided to contest as an independent from Banjar. Maheshwar, his wife and other family members are trying to convince him to relent.

Aditya Vikram Singh, son of former minister Karan Singh, who was Maheshwar’s younger brother, today quit the Congress to protest the denial of ticket. Having joined the BJP, he could now be seen campaigning against cousin Hiteshwar, in case he contests as Independent.

Solan is another seat where the contest is going to be between Congress nominee and sitting MLA Dhani Ram Shandil and his son-in-law Dr Rajesh Kashyap of the BJP. However, this is not something new for the family as the duo were political rivals in the 2017 Assembly elections as well.