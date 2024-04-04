In Karsog, she says PM Modi ensuring welfare of all

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 3

BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut reached Karsog Assembly constituency of Mandi district today for election campaign and paid obeisance at the deity Mahunag temple. Deep Raj, BJP MLA from Karsog, accorded her a grand welcome along with party workers.

Targeting the Opposition, Kangana said, “Today an arrogant alliance has been formed against Prime Minister Modi where people abuse and curse him. These are the people who had committed big scams, one after the other.”

“We have a leader whose name is Narendra Modi. He is followed by all of us. Ever since Modi has taken charge of this country, welfare of all sections is being ensured,” she said.

“Today the PM has sent a daughter from here to contest the Lok Sabha election. Every vote for me will be a blessing for Modiji. This election is not just about me winning the election. It is about choosing Narendra Modi for the third term,” the Bollywood actress said.

Kangana reached Pangana, Churag, Seri in Karsog and participated in different programs. She was warmly welcomed by BJP workers everywhere.

