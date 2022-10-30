In Kullu district, trouble for ruling party in 3 seats

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, October 29

The BJP is facing rebels in three of the four Assembly seats in Kullu district. Former MP Maheshwar Singh has withdrawn his nomination as an Independent candidate from Kullu Sadar in favour of party candidate Narotam Singh. The rebels have made the contest in all four constituencies difficult for the BJP, which had won three seats in the 2017 elections.

Kullu Sadar will witness a triangular contest between Congress candidate Sunder Singh Thakur, BJP candidate Narotam Singh and BJP rebel Ram Singh, who is contesting as an Independent candidate. The Congress candidate is likely to have an edge, as there is no rebel in the fray and Narotam Singh is a first-timer.

Banjar will also witness a triangular fight between Congress candidate Khimi Ram Sharma, BJP candidate and Banjar MLA Surender Shourie and Maheshwar Singh’s son Hiteshwar Singh, who is contesting as an Independent candidate. Khimi Ram had won the Banjar seat consecutively in 2003 and 2007. Hiteshwar’s cousin Aditya Vikram Singh, who was Congress candidate in the 2017 elections, had joined the BJP after the Congress denied him ticket. He is canvassing for Shourie.

Maheshwar has decided to work for the BJP in Kullu Sadar. However, he is unlikely to campaign for his son in Banjar.

In Anni, the BJP has fielded Lokender Kumar, who was CPI candidate in the 2017 elections. The party denied ticket to sitting MLA Kishori Lal, who is contesting as an Independent candidate. The Congress has fielded Bansi Lal this time, leading to rebellion by Paras Ram, who was the party candidate in the 2017 elections. So, Lokender, Bansi Lal and rebels Kishori Lal and Paras Ram will slug it out in Anni.

In Manali, the BJP has fielded Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur for the fourth consecutive time. Congress candidate Bhuvneshwar Gaur has been able to bring around opponents in the party. Former Congress leader and AAP candidate Anurag Prarthi and Four-Lane Sangharsh Samiti leader Mohinder Thakur, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, can make a dent in the vote bank of the candidates of the main parties.