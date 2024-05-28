 In Lahaul and Spiti bypoll, it’s all about drinking water : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • In Lahaul and Spiti bypoll, it’s all about drinking water

In Lahaul and Spiti bypoll, it’s all about drinking water

Jahlma village residents have threatened to boycott election over water woes

In Lahaul and Spiti bypoll, it’s all about drinking water

(L-R) Anuradha Rana, Ram Lal Markanda, Ravi Thakur



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 27

The Lahaul and Spiti Assembly byelection is evenly poised with BJP rebel and former minister Ram Lal Markanda contesting as an Independent candidate. The consitutency has the lowest number of voters in the state and women voters outnumber men.

The Lahaul valley has more voters than the Spiti valley and all three candidates hail from there. The BJP has fielded Congress turncoat Ravi Thakur while the Congress has given ticket to Anuradha Rana (31), a resident of Rangcha village. The Congress hopes to garner the support of women as the Sukhu government had launched the Rs 1,500 per month Mahila Samman Nidhi scheme from the Spiti valley in May last year.

Ravi Thakur (62), a resident of Gemur village, had won the Assembly seat in the 2012 and 2022 elections and had also remained the executive chairman and vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. He belongs to the erstwhile royal family and his mother Lata Thakur had won the 1972 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

Markanda (58), who belongs to Udaipur village, had won the seat three times and had also remained a Cabinet minister. This time, the BJP denied him ticket to fight the byelection. Meanwhile, the voters are unwilling to speak their mind and are silent about their preferences. All candidates are campaigning hard to gain an edge over the others. The star campaigners from both the Congress and the BJP have also addressed various election rallies to woo voters.

Drinking and irrigation water facilities are a major concern for both Lahaul and Spiti valleys. The residents of Jahlma village have even threatened to boycott the byelection on the issue of the water problem. Inadequate health facilities are also a major problem, as the shortage of specialist doctors forces residents to travel to Kullu or Shimla for treatment.

Triangular contest

  • Anuradha Rana (Cong), Ravi Thakur (BJP), RL Markanda (Ind) are main candidates
  • All three candidates hail from the Lahaul valley & women voters outnumber men
  • The Lahaul valley has more voters than the Spiti valley

Total voters: 25,273 (as on 14/05/2024)

Female: 12,668

Male:12,605

Last winner: Ravi Thakur (Cong)

Winning margin: 1,616 votes

The people of the district are largely dependent on horticulture and agriculture. Markanda claims he had provided power tillers to farmers and is now assuring them of higher subsidies on agricultural inputs. Ravi has also promised to provide support to farmers.

Tourism is also gaining momentum in the Lahaul valley, especially after the opening of the Atal Tunnel. Many homestays were approved in the Lahaul valley during Markanda’s tenure as the tribal development minister. Education facilities are also not up to the mark in the district and the youth generally move to other parts of the state for education.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab has 92 AAP MLAs, how can BJP topple government: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

2
Trending

‘Statue of Liberty’ in Punjab: Viral video triggers hilarious reactions; netizens say ‘owner installed it after being denied US Visa’

3
Diaspora

‘Harvard, do you hear us’: Shruthi Kumar who won contest to speak at graduation ceremony 'revolts', dramatically goes off-script; watch viral video

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds

5
Uttar Pradesh

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

6
Punjab

No relief for Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jaswant Singh

7
Punjab

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

8
India

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Civic chief, police commissioner transferred; Gujarat HC says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

9
Trending

‘Insanely’ viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with IPL trophy after KKR's win

10
India

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal

After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt

Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...


Cities

View All

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

Amritsar has not seen any work under MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla: BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu

People are returning to Congress in grief, claims MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Railway crossings tie up Pathankot city in knots, Dinesh Singh Babbu assures of solution

Shrinking green cover issue finds no mention in any Lok Sabha candidates’ speech

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, ShashiTharoor reminds PM Modi

Zirakpur: Another fire breaks out in Baltana furniture market

Chandigarh: Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

BJP manifesto old wine in new bottle: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Families grieve loss of infants

Delhi Govt orders fire audit at all health facilities

Delhi residents reel under searing heat, relief expected after May 30

Swati Assault Case: National Commission for Women seeks probe of call records

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

AAP supporters hope the party’s work will stand them in good stead

Union leader put under house arrest ahead of Delhi CM’s roadshow

Spreading voter awareness through satires, jokes

Police stop girl’s cremation over suspicion, send body for autopsy

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

Raja seeks votes on development agenda

Amit Shah’s ‘big position’ promise raises stakes for Bittu in poll battle

Sahnewal police arrest 3 gamblers

3 arrested with illegal liquor, poppy husk

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Punjab CM to hold roadshow today

Thieves strike at NRI’s house