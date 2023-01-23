In major reshuffle, govt orders shifting of 16 officials

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 22

In a major reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government has directed the transfer and posting of 16 officers which include four IAS officers, four IPS officers and eight State Administrative Service officers. The orders were issued on Saturday.

The state government has appointed 2015-batch IAS Harbans Singh Brascon as Special Secretary (PWD) to the state government. He was presently awaiting posting.

Special Secretary (State Taxes and Excise and PWD) Nivedita Negi has been transferred to the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Development)-cum-Project Director (DRDA) in Mandi while Mahendra Pal Gujar, who was presently under an order of transfer for the same post, has been transferred to the post of ADC, DRDA, Una.

Secretary (Administrative Reforms, Training and FA and RPG) C Paulrasu has been handed over an additional charge of the post of Secretary (Cooperation), relieving Dr Ajay Kumar Sharma of this charge.

Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, a 2012-batch IPS officer and Commandant, 1st Himachal Pradesh Armed Police (HPAP) Battalion, Junga has been transferred to the post of Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla. He will replace Dr Monica Bhutungru as SP, Shimla.

Meanwhile, Dr Bhutungru has been transferred to the post of Commandant, 1st HPAP, Junga. The state government has also transferred Gurdev Sharma to the post of DIG, (TT and R) in Shimla and Dr Sakshi Verma Karthikeyan as SP, Kullu.