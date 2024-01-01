In Manali, tourists dance to the tunes of DJ on Mall Road in biting cold

Mandi, December 31
New Year celebrations kickstarted at Manali early this evening, with the Mall Road witnessing a large number of tourists. As the Manali administration had set up a DJ music system on the Mall Road, tourists were seen dancing and making merry despite the bone-chilling cold. Hoteliers, too, had made arrangements of music for revellers.
43 cctv cameras keep eye on traffic
43 cctv cameras keep eye on traffic
Manali DSP KD Sharma said additional police force ad been deployed at key places in Manali and its surrounding places to regulate traffic. Manali was divided into eight sectors to regulate traffic. Apart from this, police were conducting surveillance through CCTV cameras. He said 43 new CCTV cameras had been installed in Manali and its nearby places to keep a tab on the movement of vehicles and offenders. He said tourists are advised to follow traffic rules strictly to avoid traffic chaos in Manali.
Manali SDM Raman Kumar Sharma urged tourists to extend their stay in Manali to enjoy the Winter Carnival, which will kick start on January 2. “It will be a five-day event, which will conclude on January 6. During the event, different cultural and sports activities will be organised.”
