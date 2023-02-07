In Mandi, march held in front of SBI, LIC offices

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 6

The Congress staged a protest march in front of the offices of the State Bank of India (SBI) and LIC here today to seek impartial investigation into the allegations made against the Adani Group in the Hindenburg Research report.

The protest was led by district Congress committee president Prakash Chaudhary. Former minister Kaul Singh Thakur and former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sohan Lal Thakur also joined the protest.

“We want probe to be conducted either under the Chief Justice of India or by a joint parliamentary committee,” said Kaul Singh.

He said, “The LIC and public sector banks have invested about Rs 26,500 crore and Rs 80,000 crore, respectively, in the Adani Group. The Congress is worried that people’s hard-earned money have been invested in the Adani Group.”