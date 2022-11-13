In Palampur, women outnumber men

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 12

More women exercised their franchise than the men as 63 per cent turnout was recorded in the four Assembly segments — Palampur, Sullah, Jaisinghpur, and Baijnath — of the Palampur region. The Election Commission is yet to release the final figures.

Long queues started forming at the polling booths just hours after the polling process started today at 8 pm. Although the polling closed at 5 pm, yet several voters could be seen lined up at the polling booths.

At many polling stations, the malfunctioning of EVMs was also reported. It was alleged that the machines had developed technical snags, affecting the polling process. These machines were soon replaced.

In Jaisinghpur, Congress workers raised slogans against the sitting MLA Ravinder Dhiman outside his residence at Jangle village. Meanwhile, cash worth Rs 14 lakh was seized from the shop of BJP candidate at Baijnath. The police have asked the MLA to probe the source of the amount.