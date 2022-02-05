Chandigarh, February 5
Bright sunshine greeted the people of Shimla district on Saturday after three days of snow. Government offices in Shimla will remain closed on Saturday as roads have been blocked after the snowfall. Due to heavy snowfall, the influx of tourist vehicles in Shimla has also increased manifold.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India adds over 1.27 lakh fresh Covid cases, more than 1K deaths
The death toll climbs to 5,01,114 with 1,059 more fatalities...
2 militants killed in encounter in Srinagar
The ultras belonged to The Resistance Front, a shadow of the...
Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir
Minaret of famous Kashmir shrine tilted by jolt
Would have been surprised had it been the other way round: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list
Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit terms the de...
In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Holiday in Shimla on Saturday as roads blocked after snow