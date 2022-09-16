In-principle nod to Shimla urban ropeway project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, has given an in-principal approval to the innovative Urban Transport Ropeway project worth Rs 1,546.4 crore for Shimla.

14.9-km length The ropeway network will have a length of 14.9 km, with several boarding and disembarking points

Tourists to park their vehicles at entry points of Shimla. They will then use the ropeway network

Eco-friendly mode of transportation as the project will be carbon neutral

Thanking the Centre for approving the project, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government had been pursuing this innovative urban transport ropeway project, having a network length of 14.69 km and 15 boarding and de-boarding stations since long. “The ropeway project would start off from Taradevi and would have a combination of smart parkings, lifts and escalators integrated with the existing transport networks,” said Thakur.

“The fare charged on this mode of transportation would be more or less at par with the conventional transportation so that people were motivated to travel on this network instead of using their own vehicles,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that this project would be a game changer with tourists parking their vehicles at the entry point of Shimla and boarding the ropeway network. This eco-friendly mode of transportation will be a carbon neutral project.

“The New Development Bank (NDB) has been approached for bilateral funding and the government is moving forward in this direction,” the CM said. “The project would be completed by the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation in 5 years.”

The Chief Minister said after implementing the project, this system would also be developed in Dharamsala and Manali.

