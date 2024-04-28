In Sarkaghat, Congress’s Vikramaditya Singh says roadmap for Mandi development ready

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 27

Congress candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh today held a meeting with party workers at Sarkaghat in Mandi district. He told the party workers that a roadmap had been made for the development of the Mandi parliamentary constituency. “If elected as MP from the Mandi seat, I will work with full force to implement the roadmap for the development of the constituency,” he added.

Will make Mandi a ‘smart city’ I will get Mandi city included under the smart city programme and work on the project soon after winning the election. I will effectively raise the development issues of Sarkaghat in Parliament. Vikramaditya Singh, Congress Mandi candidate

Vikramaditya said, “Whether it is the issue of the Jalori Jot tunnel construction on the Aut-Luhri highway in Kullu district or the Bhubhu Jot tunnel, which will connect Jogindernagar of Mandi district to Kullu, I will work to execute both projects. I had started the work on the On the Jalori Jot tunnel project after becoming Public Works Department Minister.”

He said that he would get Mandi city included under the smart city programme and work on the project soon after winning the election. He assured the people of Sarkaghat that he would effectively raise their development issues in Parliament.

Vikramaditya said, “A Sainik academy is under construction at Sarkaghat. Ex-servicemen of the region have been demanding a CSD canteen at Sarkaghat. I promise you that I will get funds approved from the Central Government for the construction of the Sainik academy at Sarkaghat and a CSD canteen will also be approved there for the ex-servicemen. Efforts will be made to ensure that the youth benefit from the Sainik academy and more recruitment in the Army are made from the region.”

He added, “The Congress has promised in its manifesto that it will scrap the Agniveer scheme and regularise the services of those recruited in the Army.”

Vikramaditya said, “Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is misleading the youth on the employment issue by saying that the Congress government has given no jobs while the Truth is that around 22000 jobs have been provided in various departments in the past 15 months.” Besides, the state government worked to expose the scams of the previous BJP government such as the paper leak scam.

