In Shimla civic body poll, winnability sole criterion for ticket: Suresh Kashyap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 7

The BJP chalked out its strategy for the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections in a meeting held here yesterday.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said that the party would give ticket for the civic body elections only on the criterion of winnability.

He said that feedback was being taken from the in-charges and co-incharges of the wards in this regard. He added that BJP workers were told in the meeting about their responsibilities.

Kashyap accused the Congress of doing politics of deceit in the state. “The Congress government has come to power by telling lies and people have realised this,” he claimed.

The BJP state president said that the previous BJP government and the party-ruled SMC had done good work, be it in terms of water supply, smart city achievements, parking facilities or the construction of the Dhalli tunnel.

“The BJP has always worked to provide facilities to people but the Congress is busy misleading them with statistics,” he alleged.