In Shimla’s Chopal, shopkeeper accused of sexually harassing 11 schoolgirls

Shimla, June 20
In a shocking incident, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act against a local shopkeeper in Chopal, district Shimla, for alleged sexual harassment of 11 girls of the nearby government school. The accused is absconding.
According to the chairperson of the school’s sexual harassment committee, the school lodged a complaint with the police after the school head girl informed her that the shopkeeper, who runs a small shop adjacent to the school, had been sexually harassing the girls. “Eleven schoolgirls have come forward with the complaint and all of them are minor,” she said.
Meanwhile, parents of the children studying in the school, shocked by the incident, are demanding strict punishment for the accused. “It is unfortunate that such an incident has happened. The safety of our children is our priority, and the accused should be put behind the bar,” a local woman said.
The accused is former police personnel who served life sentence for murder, as per a few locals.
