In Himachal Pradesh, 98% PRI representatives educated

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

The youth are coming forward to shape the rural areas. The data of the latest panchayati raj institution elections reveals that 70 per cent of the PRI representatives are young as 34.51 per cent are in the age group of 21-30 years and 37.53 per cent between 31-40 years.

This was revealed during a virtual workshop organised today on the theme “Status of Panchayati Raj Institutions in Himachal Pradesh” by students of MBA-Rural Development and Research Scholars, Department of Interdisciplinary Studies, HP University, Shimla, to mark National Panchayati Raj Day-2022.

The other facts that came to the fore were that 102 gram panchayats were elected unanimously, women representation was 52.9 per cent and 98.1 per cent of representatives were literate.

Inaugurating the workshop, Director, Department of Interdisciplinary Studies, Professor Prakash Chandel said the day has an importance in the democratic system as panchayats are called as third type of government after central and state and the gram sabha is a platform where villagers can plan for their development.

Dr Randhir Singh Ranta explained the historical background of PRIs that has resulted into the enactment of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act-1992. —