In upper Dharamsala, 20% buildings violate TCP Act

Dharamsala, September 1

After massive destruction caused by recent heavy rain, Dharamsala residents have expressed concern over multi-storey buildings. Many high-rise buildings continue to mushroom in McLeodganj and Dharamsala, which, many say, may threaten life and properties of others in case of a natural calamity.

The residents met the Commissioner of Dharamsala MC and Deputy Commissioner last month raising voice aganst the coming up of such buildings.

Despite geologists expressing concern, many multi-storey buildings are covering the landscape in McLeodganj, the hub of tourism in Dharamsala.

However, many seven-storey buildings have come up in violation of rules in McLeodganj area.

Besides, the rules of leaving set-backs for buildings and floor area ratio (FAR) are also being violated

Sources say about 20 per cent of total buildings in Upper Dharamsalalike McLeodganj, Bhagsunag and Dharamkot, have been constructed in violation of the rules and regulations laid down under the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act.

As per the rules under the TCP Act, not more than four-storey buildings are allowed in the seismically active Dharamsala region. However, many seven-storey buildings have now come up in the area. Besides, the rules of leaving set-backs for buildings and floor area ratio (FAR) were also being violated with impunity. Floor area ratio for the Dharamsala region is 1.75. It means that owner cannot construct more 175 per cent of the total plot size.

Commissioner of Dharamsala MC Anurag Chander Sharma said no concrete data was available about such buildings. He said there were some high-rise buildings that could not be legalised under the existing rules. Action was being taken against the owners of such buildings.

Interestingly, there is no geologist on the panel of the Town and Country Planning Department or the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation, who can certify that the designs of high-rise buildings coming up in the area were quake resistant.

Professor AK Mahajan, a geologist, working in Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), said many high-rise buildings had come up in the Dharamsala region in violation of the rules. In case of an earthquake, evacuating those trapped would be a Herculean task.

