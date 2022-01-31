In wheat seed yield, Himachal heads for self-sufficiency

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, January 30

The hill state, which is producing about 18.50 lakh MT of vegetables against the average foodgrain production of 16.75 lakh MT, is heading for self-sufficiency in wheat\seed production, ending dependence on imports.

About 4,500 hectares are covered under seed production and the expected production of wheat seed is about 75,000 MT in 2021-22, which is 20,000 MT more than the previous year.

At present, the state imports 25,000 MT to 30,000 MT seeds from neighbouring states and if the efforts to increase the self-sufficiency ratio (SSR) succeed, the state will become self-reliant in seed production, says Director, Agriculture, Narinder Dhiman.

The foodgrain and vegetable production was 16.93 lakh MT and 17.22 lakh MT in 2018-19, 15.94 lakh MT and 18.60 lakh MT in 2019-20, 15.28 lakh MT and 18.67 lakh MT in 2020-21 and 16.75 lakh MT and 18.50 lakh MT (tentative) in 2021-22. If potato and ginger with average production of about 2.30 lakh MT is also included in vegetables, the production will cross 20.50 lakh MT.

Rain in lower areas, particularly in rain-fed places, is beneficial for wheat and other rabi crops. There was scanty rain after the sowing of wheat but rain in January has ended the dry spell, bringing cheer to farmers.

It will also control the spread of yellow rust disease. “The average yield of wheat grown over 3.40 lakh hectares is 20 quintals per hectare and we are hopeful that timely rain will help us achieve the production target of 6,72,000 MT,” says Dhiman.

“Due to dry weather, wheat grains are not gaining a proper size but rain has proved to be a boon,” says a local farmer, Amit. Rain is also beneficial for seasonal vegetables such as tomato, capsicum, brinjal and vegetables in the seedling condition.