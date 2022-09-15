INA veteran cremated with state honours

Nurpur, September 14
Jaisi Ram (104), a freedom fighter and resident of Fatehpur subdivision in Kangra district, passed away last evening after prolonged illness. He was cremated with state honours at his native village Gubbar in Bagdolli gram panchayat today.
The Fatehpur police accorded him the guard of honour. Fatehpur SDM Visharut Bharti attended the funeral and paid homage on behalf of the district administration.
Ranjit Singh, elder son of Jaisi Ram, lit the pyre. As per family sources, the veteran freedom fighter had served in Subhas Chandra Bose’s ‘Azad Hind Fauj’also known as Indian National Army (INA). He had been suffering from age-related health problems for the past one year.
A large number of admirers attended the funeral and paid homage to the freedom fighter. The district administration disbursed Rs 25,000 to the bereaved family for his cremation.
