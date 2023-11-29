Inactive office-bearers will be axed: Pratibha

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 28

Congress president Pratibha Singh today said that inactive party leaders would be removed from their posts. “All office-bearers should carry out the responsibility given to them with honesty and dedication. The party will consider removing inactive office-bearers from their posts,” she added.

She sought information from district and block unit presidents about all those office-bearers who had remained consistently absent from the party’s meetings and programmes. “All those office-bearers, who are unable to do their duties and can’t spare time for party programmes, should step down voluntarily,” she said.

Pratibha asked all block presidents to form their booth committees and send the entire list to the party headquarters by November 30. She directed the block presidents to conduct a general house by December 15.

#Congress #Pratibha Singh #Shimla