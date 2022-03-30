Incharge for every module: VC

A different incharge would be appointed for each module of enterprise resource planning (ERP) so that the functioning of the ERP system becomes smooth, said Vice Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University Prof SP Bansal here on Tuesday. He said the focus would be on making the networking strong so that the factual position is known easily. The ERP system of the university was not functioning properly, resulting in delay in declaration of results.

DIRECTIONS VIS-A-VIS PM POSHAN SCHEME

The Directorate of Higher Education has directed all Deputy Directors and principal and headmasters of government schools to ensure the registration of all schools where food is served to eligible schoolstudents under the PM Poshan as per the provisions of Food Safety & Standard Act-2006 in a time-bound manner through the online portal foscos.fssai.gov.in and as asked by the department of elementary education. They have been asked to furnish details and status in this regard. This may be treated as most urgent, time-bound and be given top priority and personal attention in the matter, the communication read.

DIFFERENTLY ABLED PUPILS ASSURED

Congratulating meritorious differently abled students who have won the prestigious national fellowship and qualified JRF, NET and SET, HPU Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal said all rules made to empower them would be implemented strictly. Addressing the disabled students on "Chai pe charcha" on Tuesday, he said all books of the university library would be digitised to enable the visually impaired students to access them online. He assured disabled students that equal facilities and opportunities would be provided to them in sports and announced that a pool of scribes would be prepared to provide scribe facility to the visually impaired and other students.