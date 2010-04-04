Include lesson on HIV in school curricula: Health Secretary

Shimla, March 27
Amitabh Awasthi, Secretary, Health, and Chairman of HP State AIDS Control Society, has asked the Higher Education Department to include a lesson on HIV prevention in the curricula of Class IX to XII students.
“It is important that right information on HIV is provided to adolescents and youths. Red Ribbon Clubs should be established in their institutions and an awareness activities should be organised,” he said. —
