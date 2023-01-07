Inclusive growth priority: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 6

A delegation from the Haroli Assembly constituency met Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri here today and congratulated him on becoming the first Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Agnihotri, while interacting with the delegation, said, “Inclusive development of the state as well as the Haroli constituency is the utmost priority of the government. From the very first day after becoming Deputy Chief Minister, he is working with complete dedication and enthusiasm to ensure equitable and balanced development of the entire state.”

Delegation from various other areas also called on Agnihotri.