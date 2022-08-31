Increase bridge length over Suketi: Residents

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 30

The residents of Bhadiyal, Behna and Gutkar villages have urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to increase the length of the under-construction road bridge at Bhadiyal over the Suketi river on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi district so that the water can pass smoothly when the river gets flooded during the monsoon. They said currently, the length of the proposed bridge was not enough, which may divert the flow of the flooded river towards the residential area.

“During rains, the flow of water in the Suketi river in Balh valley increases manifold, inundating low-lying areas in its vicinity. A road bridge is under construction at Bhadiyal on the Suketi but its length is not adequate to ensure smooth flow of the flooded Suketi under the bridge. As a result, inadequate space below the bridge could result in water diversion during rainy season towards the residential areas of Bhadiyal, Behna and Gutkar,” the residents said.

“In 2014 and 2018, residents had suffered when the Suketi was flooded. The rainwater entered residential areas, causing considerable damage. The NHAI has engaged a company to construct this bridge. We have been urging the NHAI to direct the construction company to increase the length of this bridge to ensure ample space under the bridge for the smooth flow of the river during rainy season. It will be a huge relief for us,” they said.

